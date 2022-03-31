Man shot by police during Inverness incident
- Published
A man has been shot and seriously injured by police during an incident in Inverness
Officers were called out to a property at Polvanie View, near New Craig hospital, at about 15:00 on Thursday.
On arrival, emergency services found a building on fire.
Police said a 40-year-old man was shot by firearms officers and arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to Raigmore Hospital.
No one was injured as a result of the fire which was extinguished by fire fighters, however, a number of neighbouring residents had to be evacuated.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing but the incident was contained and there was no wider threat to the public.
The force added that as with any firearm and Taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident had been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
Ch Supt Conrad Trickett said he wanted to reassure the public that the incident was contained and there was no wider threat.
He continued: "There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.
"We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch."