Birth of wild sea eagle caught on camera in Cairngorms
The birth of wild white-tailed sea eagle has been captured on camera at a nature reserve in the Cairngorms.
RSPB Scotland said it was the first ever live footage of a wild chick hatching in the UK.
The eaglet hatched at RSPB Scotland's Abernethy nature reserve just before 20:00 on Friday.
The footage was streamed to Loch Garten Nature Centre from a camera hidden in a stick three metres from the nest, to avoid disturbing the birds.
It is believed to be the first time this filming method has been used in the UK, after successful trials in Latvia and Estonia.
Jess Tomes, Abernethy site manager for RSPB Scotland, said, "The next two weeks are critical for this young eagle as they are unable to regulate their own body temperature for the first few days.
"They are totally dependent on their parents to shelter them from the worst of a Cairngorms spring."
The chick is the offspring of Shona and Finn. The parents shared incubating duties after eggs were spotted in the nest on 3 March.
White-tailed sea eagles are the UK's largest bird of prey with a wingspan of 2.5m.
They were driven to extinction in Scotland in 1918 before birds from Scandinavia were re-introduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975.
Subsequent re-introductions in other parts of the country, as well as the birds' natural dispersal, means there are now populations spread in Fife, Orkney and the northwest Highlands.
The newly hatched chick is a descendant of these re-introduced birds. Their father, Finn, is the great-grandson of Skye and Frisa - who found fame on BBC Springwatch.
Skye is the oldest known white-tailed eagle at 28 years old and Frisa was the daughter of Blondie, the first eagle to successfully raise a chick in 1985 after the re-introduction.
After hatching, white-tailed eagle chicks generally remain in the nest being fed by their parents for approximately 12 weeks.
Even upon fledging, they remain close to the nest and dependent on their parents throughout the autumn before seeking their own territory.
'Special moment'
Fergus Cumberland, visitor experience manager for RSPB Scotland, said: "The true character and personalities of these birds are on full display for the public to experience and it is a wonder to watch it all unfold.
"Now to see that they've hatched their first chick is incredible. We feel so privileged to have been able to witness such a special moment."
To avoid disturbing the birds, the exact location of the nest will not be disclosed.
Visitors to RSPB Scotland's Loch Garten Nature Centre can view the live feed daily throughout the spring and summer.
The camera and live feed were installed by Wildlife Windows and funded by the European Regional Development Fund through NatureScot.