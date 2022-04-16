Police name lorry driver who died in A9 crash
A lorry driver who died in a five-vehicle crash on the A9 has been named by police.
Gordon Innes, 58, from Invergordon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Alness in the Highlands on Tuesday.
Another lorry and three cars were also involved in the crash, but the other drivers and passengers did not require hospital treatment.
In a statement Mr Innes' family said he would be sorely missed.
They added: "We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need."
Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the crash which happened just north of the Skiach junction at about 12:25.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.