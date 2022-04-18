Search for Paisley man missing on Highlands fishing trip
Police are appealing for help to trace a man from Paisley who went missing on a fishing trip to the Highlands.
David Mooney, 43, was spending the Easter weekend with friends on Loch Cluanie in Glen Shiel.
He left the group unexpectedly at 13:30 on Sunday and has not been seen since.
Mr Mooney is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short black hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers and a yellow woolly hat.
One police line of inquiry is that that Mr Mooney got a bus or another form of transport from the A87 to head back to Paisley.
Officers have said they are increasingly concerned as it is out of character for Mr Rooney not to be in contact with friends or family.
