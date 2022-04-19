Body found on Skye after police search for 16-year-old boy
- Published
A body has been found after a police search for 16-year-old boy on Skye.
William Clarke, from Ardvasar, was reported missing on Sunday evening. He is understood to be a fifth year pupil at Portree High School.
Coastguard, mountain rescue, lifeboat and Police Scotland helicopter teams were involved in the search.
Officers said formal identification had still to take place, but his family had been informed. There did not appear to be suspicious circumstances.
Police Scotland inspector Isla Campbell said: "Our condolences are with William's family and friends. His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
"I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William."