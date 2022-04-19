Protest against new Cairngorms National Park plan
Rural workers, including gamekeepers and shepherds, are protesting against parts of a new five-year plan for the Cairngorms National Park.
The Grampian Moorland Group, which has organised the Park the Plan protest, said proposed deer culls and tree-planting threatened jobs.
It also has concerns about changes that would affect grouse shooting.
The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) received a record response during consultation on its new plan.
CNPA said it was now putting together a full consultation report which would be published alongside its final plan in June.
The park board will be asked to consider the plan before it is put before Scottish ministers.
Increasing woodland coverage to help tackle climate change and boost native species of wildlife forms part of the latest draft plan.
Reducing numbers of deer - whose grazing can harm efforts to regenerate areas of woodland and peatland restoration - has also been proposed. There are an estimated 30,000 red deer in open range in the park.
The Grampian Moorland Group represents the owners and staff of a number of sporting estates in the national park.
It said there were concerns about the loss of farmland to tree planting, and it argued that culls were not a humane way to manage deer.
The group has also objected to proposals to make changes to moorland management practices designed to increase grouse populations.
CNPA has said that in some places the intensity of the management measures were "out of balance with delivering wider public interest priorities".
Leslie George, of the moorland group, said jobs would be lost if the plan was put in place.
He said: "We don't feel the park is working for the people of the land any more.
"People in authority are pushing agendas, not the residents'. Game and farming sectors are being singled out."
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association is supporting the protest, which includes an online petition and encouraging people to raise their concerns with their MSPs and MPs.
Bigger than Luxembourg
The association's chairman Alex Hogg said: "Whilst we agree with well considered tree planting, there is a lack of long-term data in general in Scotland about the carbon benefits of planting trees on organic rich soils.
"If we don't know what is already there, how do we know if schemes are going to work or are even helpful?"
CNPA chief executive Grant Moir said staff and the board were considering potential changes to the draft plan in light of feedback to the consultation.
He said: "Whilst it is too early to say what the final changes to the plan will look like, the views of all respondents are being considered.
"We are grateful to all the people who took the time to respond to the consultation, including over 50% of responses from people in the park and over 10% of responses from land managers. This gives us an excellent picture of peoples priorities."
The 1,748 sq mile (4,528 sq km) park is twice the size of the Lake District National Park and bigger than the whole of Luxembourg.
It includes parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray and is home to 18,000 people.
Proposals in the draft plan include providing at least 200 new affordable homes and mid-market rental properties, and introducing grouse moor licensing.