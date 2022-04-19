Sighting of Paisley man missing on fishing trip
A man from Paisley who went missing on a fishing trip to the Highlands was later spotted in Inverness.
David Mooney, 43, was spending the Easter weekend with friends on Loch Cluanie in Glen Shiel, but left the group unexpectedly at 13:30 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said there was a confirmed sighting of Mr Mooney at Inverness railway station at about 15:50 on Monday.
Officers said it was possible he took a bus to travel to Inverness.
Police have appealed for help in tracing Mr Mooney.
He is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short, black hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers and a yellow woolly hat.
