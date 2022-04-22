Man seriously injured in two-vehicle A9 near Aviemore
A 77-year-old man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands.
His campervan was involved in a collision with an Izuzu box van on Thursday afternoon near Kinveachy, five miles (8km) north of Aviemore.
He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. The driver of the van was checked over by ambulance staff.
The road at the scene was closed for more than five hours.
Police have appealed for information about the crash, which happened at about 12:50.
