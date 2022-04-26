Man arrested over disturbance at capercaillie breeding site
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a capercaillie lek in the Highlands.
The grouse are an endangered protected species, and most of the UK's birds are found in the Cairngorms National Park.
Police charged the 63-year-old man over an incident in the Strathspey area of the park on Saturday.
A lek is an area where male birds compete for mates. It forms an important part of the capercaillie breeding season.
Constable Gary Dunlop, of Aviemore Police Station, said: "Capercaillie are extremely sensitive to disturbance which can seriously hamper their breeding success.
"All reports and information received regarding possible disturbance at lekking sites, will be taken very seriously."
Police said the man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.