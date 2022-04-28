Crews battle wildfire near west Highlands village
Firefighters have been battling a moorland wildfire in hills near Kyle of Lochalsh in the west Highlands.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews have been at the scene since Wednesday.
Firefighters were also called to a moor fire in the Bayble area of the Isle of Lewis on Wednesday.
Parents were asked to pick up their children from the local school early as a precaution. The fire has since been brought under control.
The incidents follow a SFRS warning earlier this month of a heighted risk of wildfires due to dry and windy conditions.