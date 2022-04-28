Ben Nevis access warning over forestry work
Walkers and climbers have been warned of months-long disruption to a route to Ben Nevis.
Significant forestry work is due to start next month and continue to March next year in Leanachan Forest.
Outdoors organisation Mountaineering Scotland said access to Ben Nevis, and the nearby mountain Carn Mor Dearg, from the north would be affected.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said there would be limited car parking in the North Face car park.
It has also said roadsides in the area would also have to be kept clear to allow heavy machinery to get through.
The operations involve civil engineering work and the harvesting of trees.
Mountaineering Scotland said forest tracks would be controlled and walkers and climbers should expect the possibility of delays.
Both FSL and Mountaineering Scotland have posted further information on their websites.