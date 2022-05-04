BA to reduce Inverness-London flights over summer
British Airways is to cut back on flights between Inverness and London Heathrow over the summer.
The airline said it was merging some of its low occupancy flights to help it through a challenging period.
BA said it was having to build more resilience into its services to help it better manage staff sickness and vacancies.
The link between the Highlands' biggest airport and London is seen as hugely important by local businesses.
Currently passengers can fly from Inverness in the morning and return from Heathrow in the evening of the same day. But over the summer the number of BA flights is being reduced.
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial), which runs Inverness Airport, said the move appeared to be a temporary adjustment.
A BA spokesman said: "The past few weeks have been challenging and so we're completely focused on three priorities: our customers, supporting the biggest recruitment drive in our history and increasing our operational resilience, to help provide certainty for our customers.
"We've taken the decision to reduce our schedule by merging some low occupancy flights and flights to destinations with multiple services each day and using larger aircraft, giving customers the maximum flexibility to either rebook with us or another airline as close to their original departure time as possible, or to receive a full refund."
Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell said the aviation sector had re-emerged quite strongly from the pandemic, but there remained challenges for airlines as demand for travel had picked up.
He said: "The Heathrow-Inverness link remains a popular route and we are hopeful BA will reinstate the 07:00 Heathrow flight as soon as it is feasible to do so."
BA restored its services between Inverness and Heathrow in 2016 after a 20 year hiatus.
Businesses in the region had been calling for the resumption of the service for years.Since the start of the pandemic there have spells when flights were suspended due to low demand but they have been fully back up and running since the beginning of March.