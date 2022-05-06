Shinty club chieftain killed in crash on Skye
- Published
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Skye has been named locally as Donnie Martin, a leading figure in shinty.
Police have appealed for information following Thursday afternoon's collision on the A87 Dunvegan Road near Portree.
Members of the shinty community described Mr Martin as a legend in the sport.
The 65-year-old was club chieftain of Skye Camanachd and a former player.
The crash, involving a Volkswagen Caddy van with a trailer and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at about 14:50.
Police said a 65-year-old man died at the scene.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased's family and friends. We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.
"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our inquiries to get in touch."