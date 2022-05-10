Starlings set up home in Highlands post box
A post box in the north west Highlands has been temporarily put out of use after birds built a nest inside it.
A family of starlings is being raised in the box at Clashnessie near Lochinver.
A spokesman for Royal Mail said: "We cannot say at this point when the post box will be brought back into service.
"We have a legal responsibility never to disturb nesting birds, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Royal Mail said from time to time it had to suspend services at post boxes because of nesting birds.
Last year there was a similar incident at another Highlands post box.
The firm said it would wait until the birds had finished using the box and moved on, then staff would clear the nest before returning the box to use.
Royal Mail said customers could find the nearest alternative post boxes on its website.
