Western Isles convener decided in high card draw
The election of a new convener of Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean has been decided by a high card draw.
SNP councillors Kenny Macleod and John A Maciver were tied at 13 votes each at the second round of voting.
Mr Macleod won after choosing a three from a deck of cards with Mr Maciver drawing a two.
The comhairle has been electing its leadership at its first meeting since local elections earlier this month.
Cutting a pack of cards to decide a tied vote is unusual, but not unprecedented in local government.In December last year the SNP retained control of Moray Council on the strength a Jack.