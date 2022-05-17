Biker died doing long-planned North Coast 500 trip
A man who died following a motorbike crash on the North Coast 500 scenic route had long hoped to do the trip, his family has said.
Robbie Waddell's bike was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC70 on the A835 near Gorstan on Sunday morning.
He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he later died.
The 52-year-old's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken and still in a state of shock about the passing of our dad and husband".
In a statement, his family said: "He died doing something he had always wanted to do - the NC500 trip on his motorbike - and we can take comfort that the days leading up to his death would have been filled with joy.
"He leaves behind his wife, his two sons and his daughter.
"We will all miss him tremendously. We ask that people and the media respect our privacy during this hugely difficult time."
Police Scotland has renewed its appeal for information on the crash, which happened at 08:35 close to Garve.