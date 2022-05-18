Isles MP Angus MacNeil found guilty of careless driving
- Published
A Scottish MP has been found guilty of careless driving following a collision in October 2020.
Angus MacNeil, SNP MP for the Western Isles constituency Na h-Eileanan an Iar, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Castlebay on Barra.
A motorcyclist, who was 17 at the time, was left with a broken leg.
MacNeil had been charged with dangerous driving, but at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court in North Uist he was found guilty of an alternative charge of careless driving.
He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £1,500 by Sherriff Gordon Lamont.