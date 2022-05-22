CalMac ferry MV Hebrides to return to service after repairs
- Published
A CalMac ferry which was damaged when it hit a pier in North Uist will return to normal service on Monday.
MV Hebrides had to be taken to Greenock for repairs to its hull after the incident while berthing at Lochmaddy on Wednesday evening.
CalMac said the repairs were now complete and it would sail again from Uig on Skye at 09:30 on Monday.
Other ferries that were redeployed will now be able to return to their normal routes.
The damage to MV Hebrides left some islanders temporarily without a dedicated ferry service to the mainland because another ship, MV Lord of the Isles, was also out of service for repairs to firefighting equipment.
In order to restore the service, CalMac, had to move other ferries from their usual routes to Islay and to Arran, causing wider disruption.
The normal two-vessel service to Arran, between Ardrossan and Brodick, will resume from Tuesday, and the Ardrossan-Campbeltown service can be reinstated.
The ferry which normally services the Islay route, MV Hebridean Isles, will be returned as soon as possible.
Any passengers with bookings affected by the withdrawal of MV Hebrides will be contacted to advise that sailings will be reinstated.
MV Hebrides, built by Ferguson Shipbuilders and launched by the Queen in August 2000, is normally considered one of the most reliable and punctual of CalMac's ferries
Meanwhile, MV Lord of the Isles remains in dry dock, but work on the ship's firefighting equipment is said to be progressing well.