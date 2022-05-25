Suspected monkeypox case halts Inverness court trial
A trial in Inverness has been adjourned due to a witness being absent because of a suspected case of monkeypox.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) confirmed the step was taken on Wednesday.
It comes after Scotland's first monkeypox patient was confirmed by Public Health Scotland (PHS) earlier this week.
PHS has been approached for comment on the case affecting the trial in Inverness.
SCTS said: "We can confirm that the case was adjourned today due to a Crown witness being absent due to a suspected case of monkeypox."
The total number of cases identified in the UK up to Tuesday was 78.
Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.
Infections have been confirmed by public health agencies in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden, as well as the UK - where the first European case was reported on 7 May.
Cases have also been detected in Australia, the US and Canada.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) described the recent outbreaks as "atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries".
Initial symptoms include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain and aching muscles.
Once the fever breaks, a rash can develop - often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, most commonly the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.
The rash, which can be extremely itchy or painful, changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off. The lesions can cause scarring.
The infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days.