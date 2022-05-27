Skye's new Broadford Hospital officially opened
- Published
Skye's new Broadford Hospital has been officially opened by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
The 24-bed complex was constructed as part of a £40m project which also saw a new hospital built in Aviemore to serve the Badenoch and Strathspey area.
The new hospital has been open since March and includes a midwifery-led community maternity unit
It is the island's main hospital and also serves Lochalsh and parts of Wester Ross.
Broadford is in south east Skye and about eight miles (13km) from the Skye Bridge, the isle's road link to the two mainland areas.
Early plans for the hospital project were opposed by residents in the north of the island who were concerned it would lead to the downgrading of their services. NHS Highland denied this would happen.
The Scottish government approved the new Broadford Hospital in 2015.
Mr Yousaf said: This new hospital in Broadford offers a much more inviting environment for not just the patients who will use it, but the health care professionals and staff who work tirelessly for the people of Skye."