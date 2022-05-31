CalMac Uist ferry returns to service following repairs
- Published
South Uist's ferry MV Lord of the Isles has returned to service following essential repairs to its firefighting system.
There had been no sailings between Lochboisdale and Mallaig on the Highland mainland for two weeks.
The ferry's return to the route ends a period of significant disruption on CalMac's west coast network.
For a short time Uist was left without a service after North Uist's MV Hebrides struck a pier.
It returned to normal service last week following repairs to its damaged hull.
Other ferries had to redeployed to ensure Uist had a link with the mainland.
Last week, CalMac boss Robbie Drummond told BBC Scotland the state-owned ferry network was getting worse.
He said rising passenger numbers, more intense storms and a failure to launch new vessels had led to problems.
Meanwhile, CalMac said it expected its new ferry MV Loch Fresa to enter service on the Oban-Craignure on Mull route in mid-June.
Following sea trials, the boat is to be progressively phased into the route's timetable, in tandem with another ferry - MV Coruisk.
The MV Isle of Mull, which also serves Mull, continues to operate its normal timetable.
CalMac said when the Loch Frisa takes over the Coruisk timetable, the Coruisk would be repositioned to Mallaig where it would deliver services on the Mallaig-Armadale on Skye route.