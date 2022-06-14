Plans for almost 250 new homes near Portree on Skye
A housing association has proposed building up to 248 new homes near Portree on Skye over the next 15 to 20 years.
The plan also includes three business units, a community shop and a "care village" with supported residential accommodation.
Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association's proposals include affordable housing.
Highland Council officers have recommended that councillors approve the plans.
Availability of affordable housing has been an issue on Skye.
Other groups, including Staffin Community Trust, have been trying to tackle the problem.
Highland Council's north planning applications committee will consider the plans on Wednesday.