Man dies a week after crash on North Coast 500 motorcycling holiday
A man has died in hospital a week after being injured in a crash in the Highlands while on a motorcycling holiday touring the North Coast 500.
Adrian Placzek, from Worthing, West Sussex, was involved in a collision with a car on the A836 at Quarryside, Castletown, in Caithness on 14 June.
Police said he died of his injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on 22 June.
The 59-year-old's family said he bravely fought numerous critical injuries for a week in intensive care.
They said the keen motorcycle enthusiast had been enjoying a holiday with friends travelling the NC500 scenic route in the Highlands when the crash happened.
In a statement, his family said he was a devoted father to two young children and would always be remembered fondly by his partner Linda and their family and friends.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the crash.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and our sympathies are very much with Adrian's family at this distressing time.
"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch."