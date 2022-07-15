Police name man found dead in Highland loch
- Published
A man whose body was found in a Highland loch has been named by police.
Gordon Don, 48, from Paisley, was discovered at Lochan Na Craoibhe, near Glencoe and Rannoch Moor, on 29 June. Police Scotland said Mr Don's death was not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement his family said: "Gordon has gone too soon. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him."
Police Scotland's Det Sgt Joe Newson said: "Our thoughts are with Gordon's family at this difficult time."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.