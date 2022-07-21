Ferry passengers evacuated over suspicious package
- Published
Ferry passengers have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found on a CalMac vessel in the Isle of Skye.
Police said the item was found on the ferry at Uig ferry terminal at about 16:55.
CalMac said all its services between Uig and Tarbert, in Harris, and Lochmaddy in North Uist, would be cancelled for the rest of the day.
The ferry operator blamed an "onboard emergency" and said it was "awaiting emergency services".
In a tweet CalMac added: "There will be an update provided for service on Friday 22nd July as soon as possible.
"Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve."
Police Scotland said officers were at the ferry terminal and the vessel had been evacuated while inquiries were ongoing.
Additional services had been put on the route from Thursday to accommodate people travelling to the Eilean Dorcha music festival in Benbecula.