Woman injured amid incidents in Skye and Lochalsh
- Published
A woman has been injured on Skye and police are attending two related incidents on the island and in a village on the Scottish mainland.
Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man had been arrested and that there was no risk to the wider community.
The woman was injured at a property in Tarskavaig, in the Sleat area, on Skye.
Police said officers were attending two further linked incidents in Teangue, which is also in Sleat, and at Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh.
A spokesman said: "We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 09:00 on Wednesday.
"Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.
"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
In a tweet, Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said it was very concerning news and that his thoughts were with all those affected.
He said: "As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.
"Thank you for the work that you do."