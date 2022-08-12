Man in court accused of murder and attacks around Skye
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murder and the attempted murder of three others in a series of incidents around Skye.
Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared at Inverness Justice Centre following attacks on Skye and Dornie in Lochalsh on Wednesday.
Father-of-six John MacKinnon, 47, died at a property on the island. A 32-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were injured and remain in hospital.
Mr MacDonald made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He faces a charge of murder and two charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.
Mr MacDonald also faces a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.