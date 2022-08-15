Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain

LightningLuckyJim/BBC Weather Watchers
Lightning over Perth on Sunday

The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over parts of Scotland during Monday.

The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday.

In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.

The warning is in place until midnight and includes a forecast of 20-30 mm of rain possibly falling within an hour in a few places.

The Met Office has also warned of up to 50 mm - about 2in - in three to six hours in some places. Hail and frequent lightning has also been forecast.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The gnome at the bottom of the garden
Lighting in a photo taken from Bo'ness, Falkirk, on Sunday
Cazzalad1801/BBC Weather Watchers
Lightning lights up the sky over Glenrothes
Jennifer Stewart/BBC Weather Watchers
Sunday's thunderstorms in a picture from Girvan by Jennifer Stewart
Elkamino/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher elkamino took this image of lightning over Stirling
Malaclete/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher Malaclete's image of an arcus cloud just before the storm hit Muir of Ord

Related Topics