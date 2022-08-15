Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over parts of Scotland during Monday.
The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday.
In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
The warning is in place until midnight and includes a forecast of 20-30 mm of rain possibly falling within an hour in a few places.
The Met Office has also warned of up to 50 mm - about 2in - in three to six hours in some places. Hail and frequent lightning has also been forecast.
A large thunderstorm, with lightning and heavy rain, will move steadily NE over the next hour or so.— Met Office - Scotland (@metofficeScot) August 15, 2022
Most likely just to the W of Edinburgh, but causing difficult driving conditions for the morning rush hour.
