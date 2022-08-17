Tributes to loved and respected Scots charity walker
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two who died after she collapsed during a charity walk in the Highlands.
Laura Marcelin had been taking part in the Great Wilderness Challenge, near Poolewe in Wester Ross, on Saturday.
The 44-year-old, who lived in Ireland with her husband Andrew and their children Jay, 20, and Mia, 15, was born in Edinburgh and grew up in Dunoon.
Family and friends said her children were the centre of her world and she loved being in the hills.
On her trips, the health worker always carried a flag celebrating Ireland and Scotland.
In a tribute, friends said: "Her heart was in both countries.
"She loved the hills and walking and we are comforted by the fact she died while enjoying a beautiful walk in stunning surroundings in her home country.
"Her children were the most important thing in her world. Laura was loved and respected by all who knew her."
Family and friends have also thanked members of the emergency services and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team who went to her aid, and two walkers who administered CPR.
A GoFundMe appeal has raised thousands of pounds to help her family with repatriation and funeral costs in Cork, Ireland.
Organisers of the Great Wilderness Challenge have thanked emergency services and participants for their assistance.
On the event's website, they said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time.
"Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill."