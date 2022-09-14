Renee and Andrew MacRae: Husband's shock over burnt-out car
- Published
The estranged husband of a woman murdered 46 years ago has told a court how he was shocked when informed her car was found burnt out in a lay-by.
Renee MacRae, 36, and her son Andrew MacRae, three, disappeared on 12 November 1976.
Gordon MacRae said it was a big shock to him when he learned the next morning of the discovery of Mrs MacRae's BMW.
William MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, denies murdering Mrs MacRae and Andrew, who was his son.
The 80-year-old's lawyers have lodged a special defence of incrimination and alibi.
The defence claims Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
Mr MacDowell has been accused of murdering Mrs MacRae and their son at a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, or elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
He also faces a charge alleging he disposed of their bodies, personal effects and a pushchair, and of setting fire to a BMW car and disposing of a Volvo car's boot hatch.
Mr MacDowell, who has appeared in court in a wheelchair, denies all the charges.
The jury has been told Mr MacDowell was not at the scene of the alleged murders and that he spent the night at home.
The court heard he had been at his work, Hugh Macrae Builders Limited, and when he left that evening he went to the Mercury Motor Inn, where he was with James MacBeath, Hamilton Young and John Davenport.
Then, the jury heard, he travelled back to work before visiting a store. Afterwards, he is said to have driven home via the A9, getting back to his house at about 20:15.
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.