Leverburgh lifeboat station in Harris returns to service
- Published
A lifeboat station in the Western Isles that was at risk of closure has returned to service.
RNLI Leverburgh in Harris was established in 2012, but in November 2019 operations were suspended after difficulties retaining a crew.
Following a two-year consultation on its future, it has been able to continue with a smaller lifeboat.
The station operates a four-person Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat. It had previously had a six-crew lifeboat.
RNLI Leverburgh first opened following a community campaign. Islanders have raised about £25,000 a year for the RNLI.
Before the service was suspended, Leverburgh responded to 97 shouts - emergency call outs - and assisted 86 people.