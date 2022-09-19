Man killed in single-car crash on A887 at Invermoriston
Police are appealing for information after a man died in a single-car crash on the A887 in the Highlands.
The man's body was found at the scene of the smash near Invermoriston at about 13:20 on Sunday.
He has not been formally identified, but the family of missing 86-year-old John Winton McNab, from Perth, has been made aware.
Anyone who saw Mr McNab's grey Mercedes B class car after Tuesday 13 September is being asked to contact the police.
Sgt David Miller, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John's family and friends.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John's grey Mercedes B class between Tuesday 13 September and Sunday 18 September to contact police.
"I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation."