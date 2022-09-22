Renee MacRae: Trial told of 'man with wide, staring eyes'
A man with "wide and staring eyes" pushing a pushchair was seen on the night a mother and son disappeared 46 years ago, a court has heard.
William MacDowell denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands.
His trial has heard a statement given by Jean Wallace, now deceased, who was a passenger in a car as it travelled up the A9 south of Inverness.
She said the sight of the man by the road had frightened her.
Mr MacDowell, 80, of Penrith, Cumbria, has been accused of murdering Mrs MacRae and their son at a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, or elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
He has also been accused of disposing of their bodies and setting fire to a BMW car.
Mr MacDowell denies the charges and his lawyers have lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Mrs Wallace's statement was read to the High Court in Inverness by Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes, who led a reinvestigation of the case which began in 2018.
The court heard that Mrs Wallace told officers that as she travelled close to a lay-by at Dalmagarry she could smell burning rubber.
She said what looked like a couple with a pushchair could be seen in the headlights of a car.
In her statement, Mrs Wallace said: "But as I got closer, it was only a man. He was bending over a pushchair with its hood up and one arm supporting some stuff heaped on and around the pram.
"Whatever was on it appeared to have clothing over it and was hanging over the pushchair.
"The man looked directly at me. His eyes were wide and staring and I would have said caused by fear or panic. He was in his late 30s, dark hair, short back and sides and was wearing what appeared to be a blue anorak.
"I may have seen more but for the fact this man with staring eyes frightened me and I looked away."
The jury heard that Mr MacDowell was interviewed several times by police and on two occasions was "worried, dejected and tired", in the opinion of Det Ch Insp Donald MacArthur.
A statement from Mr MacArthur, who has also since died, read to court told how he recalled Mr MacDowell being physically sick - but that he consistently denied any involvement in the disappearance of Mrs MacRae and their young son.
The court also heard that a heavy deposit of blood the size of a half Crown coin was found in the boot of Mrs MacRae's BMW.
Mr MacDowell denies the charges against him, including one alleging he disposed of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies, personal effects and a pushchair and of setting fire to a BMW car.
The defence claims Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.