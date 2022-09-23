Police name man who died in Invermoriston crash
- Published
An 86-year-old man who was found to have died after his car was discovered following a crash, has been identified.
John Winton McNab, from Perth, was found in his grey Mercedes B on the A887 at Invermoriston in the Highlands at about 13:20 on Sunday.
His family said: "We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family."
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of Mr McNab's death.
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has been instructed by Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the death further.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.
