Renee MacRae: Accused chooses not to give evidence
A man accused of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son almost 46 years ago has chosen not to give evidence in his own defence.
William MacDowell, 80, from Penrith, Cumbria, denies murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae in the Highlands on 12 November 1976.
He has also been accused of disposing of their bodies and setting fire to a BMW car.
His lawyers have lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
The defence claims Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
On Tuesday, at the High Court in Inverness, Mr MacDowell's defence counsel Murray McAra KC called two witnesses who said they saw Mrs MacRae with a man sporting a handlebar or "Mexican" moustache.
Advocate depute Alex Prentice objected to the line of questioning, saying: "There is no incrimination of this man lodged. "
Handlebar moustache
Mr McAra said: "I am not incriminating the man with the handlebar moustache."
The court previously heard that police had devoted resources early in the initial inquiry to looking for this man and created a photo-fit.
On Monday, Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes said the sightings had been investigated and ruled out.
Mr MacDowell has been accused of murdering Mrs MacRae and their son at a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, or elsewhere.
He also faces a charge alleging he disposed of their bodies, personal effects and a pushchair, and of setting fire to a BMW car and disposing of a Volvo car's boot hatch.
Mr MacDowell denies all the charges.
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.