Renee MacRae: Man found guilty of killing lover and son in 1976
An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976.
A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies.
The remains of the mother and son have never been found.
MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, who denied all the charges against him, has been given a life sentence with a minimum 30 years.
He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Inverness. His lawyers had lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Sentencing MacDowell, judge Lord Armstrong told him: "These murders appear to have been premeditated and planned in a most calculating way.
"These appear to be, in effect, executions. You murdered your victims and disposed of their bodies and you took various steps to avoid detection."
A statement from Mrs MacRae's sister, Morag Govans, was read out by advocate depute Alex Prentice.
In the statement, Ms Govans said: "The pain of losing Renee and Andrew doesn't ease. Not a day passes when both are not in our thoughts.
"Andrew's life was cruelly and brutally cut short at such a young age, just three years old, and I often wonder what he would be doing now.
"The passage of time has not eased the anguish. We have not been allowed to grieve properly."
Ms Govans' statement goes on: "Not knowing how Renee and Andrew died and where there remains lie compounds the anguish. I have never stopped trying to find justice for Renee and Andrew who deserve to rest in peace.
"Thinking of the terror they must have felt when they died in such a calculated and callous way continues to haunt me."
Mrs MacRae and Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976. Her car was found that night on fire in a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness.
The trial heard the discovery exposed married MacDowell's affair with Mrs MacRae, and that she had believed they would be meeting up for a weekend away before a planned move to Shetland.
The jury was told how MacDowell, who was living near Inverness at the time and better known by the name Bill MacDowell, was company secretary at a building firm owned by Mrs MacRae's estranged husband, Gordon.
MacDowell was sacked over the affair and the trial heard he had the boot floor of his company car replaced, and had also refused to hand back the vehicle until he had finished scrubbing it out.
The trial heard that Mrs MacRae, who is survived by her eldest son Gordon, was a devoted mother and had been deeply in love with MacDowell.
Some of the witnesses who gave evidence during the trial are now in their 80s. Statements from police officers and others who had died since the murders 46 years ago were also read out.
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes, who led a re-investigation of the case that led to the High Court trial, said he hoped the verdict would bring justice for friends and family of Mrs MacRae and Andrew.
He said MacDowell had committed a "diabolical crime".
The detective said: "Up to this point we haven't been able to engage with William MacDowell, but that is the intention now.
He added: "I would appeal directly to William MacDowell to speak to us and allow us to bring closure to the family."