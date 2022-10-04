Ben Nevis registration system for charity walks
- Published
A registration system has been set up for charity events on Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, in an effort to ease congestion.
About 150,000 people visit the 1,345m (4,413ft) mountain every year, according to the community organisation the Nevis Landscape Partnership (NLP).
Its new system has been introduced for charity walks and other events.
It includes a live online calendar to help avoid multiple large-scale activities happening on the same day.
Organisers said the set-up would help to better protect Ben Nevis' fragile geology and habitats, and tackle overcrowding on paths and overflowing car parks.
Human waste and litter have also been long-standing problems on the mountain.
The system has been designed to make it easier for events organisers to get the necessary permissions and provide outdoor access guidance.
Piano found
NLP is working on the project with the largest landowners in the area - the John Muir Trust and Jahama Highland Estate, which is linked to the owners of the Lochaber Smelter, near Fort William.
Scottish government agency NatureScot, local volunteering charities and hillwalking groups are also involved.
Mountain guide and NLP chairman Mike Pescod said: "The Ben receives upwards of 150,000 visitors a year. The cumulative effect of these visitors is massive on the mountain and the task of maintaining it is growing.
"This scheme will make sure that event organisers are setting a good example, making it easier for us to ensure that people are accessing The Ben responsibly and sustainably."
Over the years, litter picks have removed all kinds of rubbish from the slopes of Ben Nevis.
In the past, volunteers have had to remove a garden bench and a piano left on the mountain after being carried up as part of challenges.
In 2017, a team of 14 volunteers filled 21 bags with 121kg (267lbs) of waste - including an empty packet of peanuts from the 1980s and 4kg (9lbs) of chewing gum.
And in 2015, items removed included a catheter bag, socks, gas cartridges, sanitary towels, long johns, parts of walking poles and a duvet.
Ben Nevis is set for a "deep clean" this month when the Real3Peaks challenge carries out its 10th annual UK-wide litter pick of high mountains and remote tourist areas.
Of the 260kg of waste that was removed from 22 Scottish locations in 2019, 45% of it came from Ben Nevis.
Organisers said nearly all the finds on the Ben were tissues and "bathroom-related paraphernalia".