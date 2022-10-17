Bird flu hits flocks in Orkney and Lewis
Bird flu has been confirmed in domestic flocks in Orkney and Lewis.
The Scottish government said the small flocks of fowl at Tankerness in Orkney and Great Bernera, Lewis, had been isolated.
Exclusion zones have been put in place in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, which is fatal for birds.
Scotland's chief vet Sheila Voas said it was disappointing to have to confirm the two cases of avian flu, adding it was a "horrible way" for birds to die.
In July, Scottish government agency NatureScot announced it was setting up a taskforce to respond to bird flu.
The move followed devastating outbreaks over the spring and summer among wild bird populations around Scotland's coast.
The main birds affected were gannets, skuas, geese and gulls.
Shetland was one of the worst affected areas, with carcasses also found from the Mull of Galloway to St Kilda and East Lothian.