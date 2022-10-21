Girl, 10, conquers all of the Munros in Scotland
- Published
A 10-year-old girl from Inverness has become one of the youngest people to conquer all 282 Munros in Scotland.
Quinn Young began the challenge with her dad Ian when she was just four years old. She climbed Ben Nevis shortly before turning five.
She told BBC Scotland: "I feel proud of myself, but also a little upset because the adventure with my dad's kind of finished."
Munros are Scottish peaks of more than 3,000ft (914m).
Quinn wanted to complete her 'Munro bagging' challenge before she finished primary school.
She said: "It's a big deal because it's something I've been doing with my dad since I was four.
"Sometimes when the weather was bad I thought 'why are we up here?'.
"I didn't know if I could stand up but I managed to."
Quinn carries her own food, water, waterproofs and other equipment - topping up water in streams as they walk.
Dad Ian said: "The encouragement from other people was absolutely fantastic, when this young little toot is walking up there.
"Quinn hit 100 Munros last August and she wanted to finish before she finished primary school.
"She took them all in her stride, there was never any complaints when we were out, even in winter."
Ian said there were never any "massively hairy moments" and they always assessed safety, turning back if they had to.
"The hills are always there, we kept it safe," he said.
"It was a great adventure and just about going at her pace.
"It's an amazing opportunity we have living up here in the Highlands."
The history of Munro bagging
The phenomenon known as Munro bagging was inspired by Sir Hugh Munro.
Munro, whose family were Scottish landowners, was born in London in 1856 and brought up at Lindertis near Kirriemuir in Angus.
While studying in Germany, he climbed in the Alps and continued his interest in climbing when he settled at the family estate in Scotland.
Sir Hugh was a founder and president of the Scottish Mountaineering Club which set him the task of listing all the country's hills of 3,000ft or more.
According to The Munro Society, he was the ideal choice because of his meticulous record-keeping, enthusiasm for work in the outdoors and fascination with mountain landscapes.
His table, comprising 283 separate mountains, was published in the club's journal in September 1891.
Over the years, the list has both grown and shrunk as new measurements have been taken - the most recent revision found Beinn a'Chlaidheimh in Fisherfield to be just under 3,000ft. The current total stands at 282.
Sir Hugh never managed to climb all the peaks on his original list. Three summits are thought to have eluded him.
In 1919 he died of pneumonia at the age of 63, while running a canteen for soldiers in France.