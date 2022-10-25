Part of Thurso High School shut after engineer inspection
Part of one of the largest schools in Caithness has been closed off following potential concerns about the structure.
The move follows an inspection by engineers of the three-storey 1960s-era extension block at Thurso High School.
Highland Council said potential issues had been identified in relation to the condition of the building's concrete frame.
The local authority said the rest of the school's campus remains operational.
The secondary school has a roll of about 750 pupils.