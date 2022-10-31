Safety call after Kishorn quarry worker crushed death
A worker's death at a Highland quarry has prompted a sheriff to call for an industry-wide alert on the safe use of quarrying equipment.
Pawel Kocik was working on a stone crusher when he was accidently struck by the arm of an excavator.
Sheriff Gary Aitken said the Health and Safety Executive should issue a bulletin on the correct use of a safety control lever involved in the accident.
His call follows a fatal accident inquiry into Mr Kocik's death.
Aberdeen-based Leith Scotland Ltd was fined £130,000 last year over the accident at Kishorn Quarry, near Lochcarron, in May 2017.
Mr Kocik died after the excavator's operator accidently came into contact with a control joystick on his machine.
Sheriff Aitken also said HSE should instruct a review of operator manuals for the equipment.
In his determination, he said: "There is no great dispute as to the circumstances of Mr Kocik's tragic death.
"He was assisting his colleague to prepare a mobile rock crusher for operation later that day.
"He was not instructed or requested to do so, but chose to do so as a conscientious worker wishing to assist a friend and colleague."
Sheriff Aitken added: "He was a young family man who was clearly very well thought of by his employers and colleagues.
"His untimely death is no doubt still keenly felt by his family."