£2m revamp of historic museum approved
• Glencoe Folk Museum has secured planning permission for a £2m revamp.• Founded in the 1960s, the museum's collection includes Jacobite relics and memorabilia from the two world wars.• It occupies two former derelict cottages dating back to the 1700s, and moved to the site in 1971 after its collection grew too big for its original premises.• The cottages had been scheduled for demolition, but a local resident saved the properties by standing in front of bulldozers brought in to tear them down.