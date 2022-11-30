Shinty helmet rules to apply to more young players
The age for the compulsory wearing of helmets in shinty is to be raised to include all under-21 players.
Players aged 17 and under have been required to wear appropriate headgear in formal competitions since 2013 to protect them against head injuries.
The Camanachd Association, the governing body, said the new rule would come into effect from next season.
It said it was disappointed a vote at its AGM had gone against making helmets compulsory for all team players.
The Camanachd Association said this proposal had fallen by just two votes.
Wearing a helmet is encouraged at senior level, but players canopt out from doing so.
Following the vote, the association said: "This was a disappointing result and leaves senior players who choose to sign the helmet opt out vulnerable to head injuries."
The organisation welcomed the support from clubs for compulsory headgear for younger players.
It said: "We are pleased that this proposal passed and will be in effect from season 2023 with over 75% of clubs voting in favour.
"The Camanachd Association warmly welcome this change as we enhance the health and safety of our young members."
Concussion guidelines
It is the latest measure to be taken in Scottish sport to try and protect participants from the risk of head injuries.
Earlier this week, it was announced professional footballers in Scotland are to be banned from heading the ball in training the day before and the day after a game.
Clubs are also being told to limit exercises that involve repetitive heading to one session per week.
The new guidelines come after Glasgow University research that showed former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from brain disease.
Experts believe there could be a link to repetitive heading of the ball.
The Scottish Football Association (SFA) already has guidelines in place limiting heading in youth football, with a ban on headers in training for the under-12 age group.
Scotland was also the first country in the world to have a single set of concussion guidelines for all sports, with the "If in doubt, sit them out" campaign.