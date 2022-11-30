Highland Council chief Donna Manson leaving for Devon post
- Published
Highland Council chief executive Donna Manson is leaving to take up the same role at Devon County Council.
She was service director for children and young people at Scottish Borders Council, before taking up the top job at Highland in 2018.
Ms Manson is due to leave Highland Council in February.
Convener Bill Lobban said she had led the council through difficult and challenging times, including the Covid pandemic.
