Emergency services try to free person down manhole in Inverness
A prison worker was injured after falling down a manhole in Inverness.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the incident at HMP Inverness at about 09:30.
Specialist resources being used including a high-reach appliance and a heavy rescue team.
The Scottish Prison Service said: "A member of staff suffered minor injuries in a fall. The individual received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital as a precaution."