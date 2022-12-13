Community in search for missing Aviemore man
Searches are being made for an Aviemore man who has been reported missing in freezing weather.
Rodrigo Falcon, who is originally from Argentina and works in a local bar, was last seen in the village early on Sunday morning.
His friends, concerned that he is not adequately dressed for the wintry conditions, have been joined by volunteers in an effort to find him.
Mr Falcon went missing after leaving Aviemore's Vault nightclub.
He was wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans, but his friends said did not have coat with him.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of the 33-year-old.
Ch Insp Stuart Clemenson said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Rodrigo at any time since the early hours of Sunday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
"Given the current cold weather I would ask anyone with a shed or outbuilding where someone may seek shelter to check this and report anything which may be notable to us."
He added: "I would also urge anyone who may have been driving in the Aviemore area or on the A9 around 3am on Sunday to check any dashcam footage you may have."