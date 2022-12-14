New Scottish avalanche hazard forecast season begins
Scotland's daily avalanche hazard forecast service has resumed.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides assessments for six mountain areas from mid December to about mid April.
Forecasts are given for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms, Creag Meagaidh and Torridon.
A standby service had been available over recent weeks for Northern Cairngorms, where the hazard has been rated "considerable".
The same level of service was provided for Lochaber, where the risk has been deemed to be "low".
The latest season has started amid a cold snap, which has brought freezing temperatures and widespread snow across Scotland.
SAIS recorded a provisional figure of 162 avalanches for the 2021-22 winter season.
The highest number ever - 350 avalanches - was recorded in the 2014-15 season.
The forecasts are used, along with other information, by walkers, climbers and snowsports enthusiasts in planning trips into the hills.