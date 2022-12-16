Skipper died trying to save overboard deckhand
The skipper of a prawn trawler died after trying to save a deckhand who had fallen overboard, accident investigators have said.
The incident happened in June last year when the boat, Reul A Chuain, was off the Isle of Eigg while headed for Mallaig on the west Highland coast.
The deckhand had fallen overboard while trying to recover a net, which had come off the boat in bad weather.
The skipper then fell overboard while he was attempting a rescue.
A third crew member was able to recover both men from the sea, but the 61-year-old skipper died.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said neither of the two men who fell overboard were wearing personal flotation devices.
The accident happened on the evening of 24 June 2021 in the Sound of Rum.
Mayday relay broadcasts were issued to vessels in the area and the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Tobermory in Mull were sent to the scene.
The MAIB said the Reul A Chuain had been rolling heavily at the time of the accident.
Following an investigation, the MAIB said the boat's nets stowed at the stern were not lashed down, contrary to the vessel's risk assessment
It said the reaction to the loss of the net was viewed by the crew as an emergency and they reacted quickly without assessing the risk. The crew members were not wearing restraint devices.
Investigators also said the crew had not practised man overboard recovery drills.