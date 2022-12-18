Strictly Come Dancing: Villagers celebrate Hamza Yassin's victory
- Published
Residents of a Scottish village have said seeing their friend Hamza Yassin win Strictly Come Dancing was "like winning the World Cup".
The cameraman and TV presenter was crowned champion with dance partner Jowita Przystal on the BBC One show.
The Sudan-born wildlife photographer has lived in Kilchoan, on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, for 11 years.
Locals who gathered in the community hall to watch the Strictly final have expressed their delight at his victory.
Among those cheering on Hamza were siblings Sine, Caitlin and Innes Ferguson.
"It was like an eruption in the hall," said Sine, 29, reflecting on the moment the final results were announced.
"It was unreal. It was like winning the World Cup, I think, for Ardnamurchan."
Hamza had never had a dance lesson before taking part in the show, but villagers believe his talent was honed at ceilidhs.
'Twinkle toes'
Innes, 21, who has known Hamza since he was in primary school, said his athletic ability was evident.
"I always knew he had the underpinning fitness because he's been lifting people around here, doing the famous lift," he told BBC Scotland.
"[He's been] up the hills and he's been a rugby player as well throughout his youth so he's got the fitness."
Innes added: "We knew he was fit but didn't know he had the twinkle toes that he was showing.
"I hope he's going to perform a bit better at all the ceilidhs from now on."
Caitlin, 28, is a graphic designer who also sells Gaelic-themed clothing. She has seen orders sky-rocket after Hamza wore her Ardnamurchan jumper on Strictly.
"It was mum's bright idea to post him one. I didn't know anything about it.
"And then I saw him on the TV with it and I thought wow that's so cool.
"I was so surprised when orders just started coming in. I sold out twice and now I'm taking pre-orders so it's been quite crazy."
Hamza has worked on The One Show as one of their wildlife cameraman, leading him to land his own CBeebies show and Let's Go For A Walk companion book.
He also appears on Countryfile and ITV's This Morning, and has filmed and presented Channel 4 shows Scotland: My Life in the Wild and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.
After weeks away while filming Strictly, locals are looking forward to have the newly crowned dancing star back at home.
"We're hoping he comes back soon because he cuts all the logs," said Sine. "That'll be handy for the winter."
She added: "We're excited to see him home again. We're so proud of him."