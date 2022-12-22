Unite workers at Hial stage second walkout
- Published
Unite members at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) have gone on strike for the second time this week.
The action has closed Barra, Benbecula and Sumburgh airports and limited operations at Stornoway and Kirkwall.
Fire and rescue, security and administration staff involved in a pay dispute staged a walkout on Monday.
The workers previously rejected a 5% offer which Unite said was "unacceptable" with inflation at a 40-year high.
Hial said its Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and Wick John O'Groats airports would be open as normal on Thursday.
Wendy Dunsmore from Unite told BBC Scotland on Monday: "We are not targeting Christmas deliberately. We have been speaking to the employer time and time again and the workers are now forced to take this action.
"It's really, really disappointing for travellers, it's really, really disappointing for the communities but it's very disappointing for staff that are forced to do this."
Hial said Unite had confirmed that its members would respond to any medical and other emergencies on both days.
Inglis Lyon, Hial's managing director, previously apologised to passengers and airlines.
He said: "Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period."
Passengers have been urged to keep in touch with their airlines.